WATCH: Scottish slugger Nico Carrillo looks ready to throw it down against Saemapetch in pivotal ONE Fight Night 23 slugfest

Number one-rated bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo is looking to record his fourth win in the world's largest martial arts organization as he takes on the number four-ranked Saemapetch Fairtex on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23.

It will be an all-important match inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, because it will determine the next world title challenger for the ONE bantamweight crown.

Ahead of that showdown with the Thai star, the 25-year-old Scottish continues his preparation, and it was published by ONE Championship on their Instagram account recently.

They wrote the post's caption with:

""King of the North" is ready to throw DOWN 💯 Does Nico Carrillo have what it takes to shut down Saemapetch on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23 on @primevideo? 🔥 @nicocarrillo_kotn"

'The King of the North' was punishing the pads with powerful punches and kicks inside the gym with his coach. He aims to use these solid combinations against the home bet on fight night to earn a date with the division's title holder.

Nico Carrillo is grateful for everything he has and is not taking anything for granted

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Carrillo shared that he's very grateful for all the success and does not take anything for granted. Currently, the Deachkalek Muay Thai representative is considered one of the best athletes in the promotion due to his meteoric rise.

Carrillo swept his first three assignments in ONE Championship and finished all his opponents. Included in his victim list are Furkan Karabag, whom he beat in April 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 13, and Muangthai PK Saenchai in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The biggest win of his career by far was the second-round knockout finish of former ONE bantamweight world champion Nong-O Hama in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

ONE Fight Night 23 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on July 5.