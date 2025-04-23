FREE FULL FIGHT: Nong-O outguns Rodlek in historic all-legends Muay Thai clash in Singapore

  • home icon
By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Apr 23, 2025 18:06 GMT
Nong-O Hama (left), Rodlek PK Saenchai (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Nong-O Hama has always been known for his hard-hitting style as a striker, and a full demonstration of his underrated fight I.Q. garnered a great emphasis in the second successful defense of his then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title nearly five years ago.

This happened when Nong-O successfully shared the circle with fellow Thai striking icon Rodlek PK Saenchai in the co-headliner of ONE: Collision Course, held before a spectator-less Singapore Indoor Stadium during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2020.

Watch the full fight uploaded on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel below:

youtube-cover
In the opening two rounds, Rodlek relentlessly pressed forward, unleashing powerful boxing combinations on Nong-O. The Thai legend, however, remained composed on the outside, using thunderous kicks to keep his opponent at distance.

By the third frame, Nong-O had solved the puzzle and began ramping up the pressure on Rodlek. The turning point came when he uncorked a crisp right hand that connected flush on the chin, sending the challenger to the canvas for a highlight-reel knockout.

Nong-O looks to settle the score with Thai compatriot at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O Hama will cross paths with a fellow Thai striker when he suits up for action in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

There, the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is booked to lock horns with No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sor Sommai — the man who eked out a razor-thin spilt decision at his expense this past February — in a much-awaited rematch.

ONE Fight Night 31 will emanate live in the U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and fans in North America will get to watch it for free on Prime Video.

About the author
Nissi Icasiano

Twitter icon

A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.

Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.

Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.

In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
