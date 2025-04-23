FREE FULL FIGHT: Old rivals Superbon, Marat Grigorian blow the roof off in absolute Bangkok barnburner

When Superbon was granted another shot at reclaiming 26 pounds of gold, Marat Grigorian ensured that the Thai megastar had to dig deep to earn it.

Both men squared off against each other for the second time, with the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title on the line, in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 — held at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in April 2024.

Watch the full fight uploaded on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel below:

From the opening bell, Superbon wasted no time asserting his signature style, targeting Grigorian's body with a barrage of punishing knees.

Grigorain fired back with vicious upppercuts in the clinch, but it was Superbon who consistently outworked and outclassed his opponent with sharp, calculated striking.

For the remainder of the matchup, the two elite kickboxers traded heavy shots and refused to back down untl the final bell. Despite the valiant effort exerted by both warriors, the three judges at ringside saw it in favor of Superbon by unanimous decision.

Just months later, Superbon was officially crowned the fully recognized ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion following the retirement of Chingiz Allazov.

Superbon, Marat Grigorian pegged to face different opponents

A third installment in the rivalry between Superbon and Marat Grigorian appears unlikely for now as both men are expected to pursue separate paths and face different opponents.

For Superbon, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, a mandatory interim titleholder awaits him in his return to action. It can be recalled that Masaaki Nori pulled off the upset against divisional Muay Thai kingpin Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 this past March to claim a portion of the throne atop the weight class.

Meanwhile, Grigorian's trainer Nick Hemmers specifically called for a showdown between his prized pupil and Tawanchai at the upcoming ONE 173 event, scheduled for Aug. 1 at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

