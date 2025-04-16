  • home icon
  • "Grigorian vs. Tawanchai" - Nick Hemmers calls for super-fight at ONE 173 in Denver

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Apr 16, 2025 17:20 GMT
Tawanchai (left), Marat Grigorian (right), Nick Hemmers (circle inset) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Marat Grigorian's head trainer is campaigning for his prized pupil to earn a spot on ONE Championship's highly anticipated return to the United States with ONE 173: Denver, which is less than four months away.

Nick Hemmers made his intentions known by putting Grigorian's name forward during an interactive poll posted by the world's largest martial arts organization on Instagram, asking fans which matchups they'd like to see at ONE 173. The event is set for Aug. 1 at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Denver Colorado.

Check out the online poll below:

In the comment section of the aforementioned post, Hemmers specifically called for a showdown with none other than reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The Dutch striking coach wrote:

"Grigorian vs. Tawanchai"

However, it remains unclear whether Hemmer envisions the potential clash taking place under Muay Thai or kickboxing rules.

Grigorian was supposed to face Japanese babyface Kaito Ono in a featherweight kickboxing bout at ONE 172 this past March, but the duel was scrapped following a controversy during the official weigh-in and hydration window.

Unlike Grigorian, Tawanchai competed as scheduled at ONE 172. Unfortunately, the Thai megastar walked out of Japan's Saitama Super Arena heartbroken, falling short in his bid for two-sport supremacy against Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

If this encounter materializes at ONE 172, it promises to be a blockbuster clash that will captivate the audience in Denver, showcasing a tiff between the finest of Muay Thai and the elite of kickboxing.

More bouts to be added to ONE 173 soon

So far, three matchups have been confirmed for ONE 173, including the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title unification contest between reigning queen Stamp Fairtex and interim world champion Denice Zamboanga.

To heighten the aniticipation, the promotion is expected to announce more bouts in the coming weeks to complete the lineup for its third foray on American shores.

