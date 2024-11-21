FREE FULL FIGHT: Portuguese warrior Rui Botelho pulls off the upset against Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian  

Rui Botelho scored one of the biggest upsets of 2023.

After struggling to find the win column in his four previous outings, Botelho dawned the eight-ounce gloves for a kickboxing clash with highly-touted Chinese standout Zhang Peimian at ONE Fight Night 16.

After going three hard rounds with the 'Fighting Rooster,' Botelho was awarded the victory via split decision.

Now, Botelho will look to go 3-0 in kickboxing competition under the ONE banner when he meets former ONE world champion Jonathan Di Bella on Friday, December 6. But first, the promotion is offering fight fans to look back at Botelho's big win over Zhang before his return to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

"Before Portuguese striking sensation Rui Botelho returns to strawweight Muay Thai action against Thai star Thongpoon at ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video, relive his razor-close kickboxing thriller with Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian at ONE Fight Night 16 in 2023!"

Botelho's win over Zhang Peimian was met with a significant amount of scrutiny, but the two-sport star can hush all his naysayers with a big win over the former ONE strawweight kickboxing world titleholder.

Jonathan Di Bella knows Rui Botelho is very dangerous despite what his ONE Championship record says

Rui Botelho's record in ONE Championship is less than impressive on paper, particularly when competing in the art of eight limbs. Botelho is 1-6 in Muay Thai competition, but he holds an undefeated record in kickboxing.

And, to be fair, his strength of schedule in Muay Thai is considerable. Over the last few years, Botelho has shared the Circle with Panpayak Jitmuangnon, Taiki Naito, and the current two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

That's why Jonathan Di Bella refuses to overlook Botelho despite his struggles on martial arts' biggest global stage.

"[Botelho is a] very unorthodox fighter," Botelho told ONE Championship. "I think he has a lot of power, a lot of speed, a lot of timing. He's very tricky."

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 26 live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 6 in U.S. primetime.

