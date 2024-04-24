FREE FULL FIGHT: Reece McLaren pulls off blinding arm-triangle choke in submission win over Gianni Subba in Malaysia

Many would consider MMA to be the pinnacle of combat sports due to the athletes competing who come from all types of martial arts backgrounds and in ONE Championship, Reece McLaren has shown that his BJJ skills are nothing to be scoffed at.

Take McLaren's March 2018 matchup against Gianni Subba in the headlining bout of ONE: Visions of Victory for example.

'Lightning' entered the contest with a head full of steam as he had just defeated Anatpong Bunrad via D'Arce Choke in November 2017 and was looking to repeat the feat against Subba.

The Malaysian, spurred on by his countrymen inside the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, put the pressure on McLaren early on with some clinch-based offense.

Though Subba was able to tag McLaren with some big blows, the Australian star's BJJ black belt pedigree fully came into play in the second round.

As Subba whiffed on his strikes, McLaren shot for a takedown and immediately locked in an arm-triangle choke from seemingly out of nowhere to win the bout via submission.

Reece McLaren changes camps ahead of return bout

Reece McLaren is set to bolster his case for a world title shot on May 3 at ONE Fight Night 22 as he faces number five-ranked flyweight MMA contender Hu Yong inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

McLaren knows of the strengths that 'Wolf Warrior' will bring to the fight and revealed in an interview with ONE Championship that he will be linking up with CMBT Training Center in the hopes of "bridging the gap between the [ranges]."

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.