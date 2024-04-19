FREE FULL FIGHT: Reece McLaren's insane comeback submission win over Mark Striegl in ONE Championship debut

ONE Championship fans have been blessed with some electrifying debuts through the years, and Reece McLaren gave them one at ONE: Spirit of Champions in December 2015.

At the event, McLaren was matched up with Filipino sensation Mark Striegl in a bantamweight MMA bout, where 'Mugen' took the early advantage thanks to his wrestling.

Though 'Lightning' would be able to get the fight standing again on multiple occasions, it was becoming apparent that Striegl would leave the Circle with the victory if the fight was left up to the judges' scorecards.

However, McLaren, a BJJ black belter, forced Striegl to respect his striking throughout the remainder of the bout. After the Filipino again attempted to take him down in round three, the Aussie debutant decided to risk it all and jump into a guillotine choke.

Striegl would eventually get out of his predicament, but McLaren was unwilling to let go of his newfound advantage, locking in the fight-ending rear-naked choke with about a minute and change left in the final round to produce an iconic ONE Championship debut.

Reece McLaren is set for a fireworks-filled bout on May 3

The CMBT Training Centre product, the proud owner of nine wins with seven stellar finishes in ONE Championship, is stepping back into the Circle where he will face Chinese star Hu Yong at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3.

Hu is a prolific finisher in his own right with two finishes out of his last three forays, and is coming off a first-round TKO of Eko Roni Saputra last October.

The historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host ONE Fight Night 22.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

