FREE FULL FIGHT: Regian Eersel silences doubters with brutal one-shot KO of Sinsamut Klinmee in Muay Thai world title defense

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel rarely lets the outside noise affect his fights, but there are times when he has had to put his foot down and let them know how great he is. This was his motivation entering his March 2023 showdown with Sinsamut Klinmee.

Following their first encounter in October of the previous year for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship, many believed Sinsamut should have earned the split decision win over Eersel.

With 'The Immortal' having heard such criticism leading up to the rematch, he constantly probed Sinsamut's defense for a definitive finish. These efforts came to fruition early in the fourth round, knocking out the Venum Training Camp product with a left hook to the body.

Rewatch their second encounter in its entirety below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

At 32 years old, Eersel remains one of the best pure strikers in the world. He will again look to prove his standing when he links up with Alexis Nicolas for a third time in defense of the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship at ONE Fight 30 on Friday, April 4.

Regian Eersel eyeing flawless victory over Alexis Nicolas

Regian Eersel prides himself greatly on thoroughly preparing for his opponents, regardless of the stakes involved. As such, he is aiming for a flawless win over Alexis Nicolas inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam product said as much in an interview with Guillotine Podcast:

"For this fight camp also, my focus is 100 percent. So, I expect a clean win. So yeah, this fight will definitely make a decision on who the best is."

Watch the entire interview below:

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

