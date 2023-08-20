FREE FULL FIGHT: Relive the brawl between Rodtang and Walter Goncalves in its purest commentary-free form

Ahead of Rodtang Jitmuangnon's high-profile bout against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, it's best that we revisit some of the best work of 'The Iron Man' inside the circle. One such bout was a five-round war between the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai champ and the Brazilian tactician, Walter Goncalves in 2019.

"Gear up for Rodtang’s long-awaited ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title defense against ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek on on September 22 by reliving his razor-close World Title firefight with Brazilian striking sensation Walter Goncalves in 2019 – without commentary!"

Goncalves was one of the few fighters who came close to besting the seemingly unstoppable Rodtang. The Brazilian used his footwork, timing and tactics to frustrate the feared Thai native.

Rodtang is known for his unflinching forward movement and penchant for getting into firefights inside the pocket. Goncalves methodically picked his shots and used some slick movement to avoid getting into a straight brawl with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king.

This, however, did not deter 'The Iron Man' as he never relented and increasingly upped his intensity as the rounds went by. No matter what puzzle is put in front of him, the tough-as-nails ONE Muay Thai world champion always finds a way to solve it.

On September 22, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, Rodtang may have the most complex puzzle to solve in his long and storied career. Across the ring from him will be ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek, who is on a nine-fight win streak, the last two being Muay Thai fights.

The two were originally scheduled to face each other at ONE Fight Night 8 back in March, with Superlek's world title up for grabs. Due to unfortunate circumstances, Rodtang had to pull out. After the cancelation of their world title bout, 'The Kicking Machine' went on a rampage, starting with a third-round KO of the ultra-durable Danial Williams.

He followed it up with back-to-back stoppage wins over 6-foot-2 Nabil Anane and a streaking Tagir Khalilov. With both wins under Muay Thai rules, Superlek effectively climbed to the No.1 spot in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai ranks. And so we arrive in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, a bout that could very well go down in history as one of the most compelling match-ups in all of Muay Thai.