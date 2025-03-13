FREE FULL FIGHT: Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Danial Williams pull out all the stops in absolute Muay Thai brawl in Singapore

Rodtang Jitmuangnon assured that he would leave an indelible impression when he made his U.S. primetime debut at ONE on TNT I in April 2021.

There, he locked horns with promotional newcomer Danial Williams in a 135.58-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest, which took place before a spectator-less Singapore Indoor Stadium during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the opening bell rang, Williams came out firing. In the first three minutes, he connected with sharp right hands, even scoring a flash knockdown against the will of his Thai counterpart.

Surprisingly, Rodtang remained composed, absorbing the shots without much counteroffense to deter the Australian's early surge.

However, the second round painted a different picture. Rodtang found his groove, turned up the pressure, and floored Williams with a crisp left hook.

Though 'Mini T' immediately bounced back to his feet, referee Olivier Coste issued a standing eight-count before allowing the action to resume.

Williams refused to back down, stepping into the pocket to trade elbow strikes. Rodtang welcomed the challenge, but his blows inflicted the more visible damage.

Undeterred, the Aussie came out strong in the final stanza, stunning the Thai superstar with a sharp two-piece combination.

The see-saw battle had both men fired up as the clock wound down, with Rodtang urging Williams to fight fire with fire. The latter stood his ground, and the affair ended in a heated striking sequence.

When the dust settled, it was Rodtang who had his hand raised by unanimous decision.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon dukes it out with Takeru Segawa at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to engage in another all-out war when he battles Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172, taking place at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

Rodtang and Takeru are largely seen as two of the greatest of the current era, and their kickboxing clash in Japan is poised to cause massive impact in the overall combat sports scene.

The event will air live worldwide through pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

