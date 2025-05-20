FREE FULL FIGHT: Rodtang Jitmuangnon gets into an absolute firefight against fellow Thai striker in Bangkok

Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon has had a handful of rivalries in his career, which spans well over 300 fights. In July 2020, he crossed paths with longtime adversary Petchdam Petchyindee at ONE: No Surrender.

The Thai compatriots had one win over the other, and this rubber match had even more stakes as Rodtang's status as the then-reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion was on the line.

Usually the aggressor to start his fights, Rodtang was surprisingly cautious out of respect for Petchdam's sneaky knockout power, though he did keep active by focusing on leg kicks. The Jitmuangnon Gym star turned up the pressure in the middle rounds, which allowed him to build a near-unassailable lead entering the fifth and final frame.

When the dust settled, Rodtang retained the gold via majority decision.

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

After his methodical thrashing of the inaugural ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Rodtang successfully defended the throne against Joseph Lasiri in November 2022 and Edgar Tabares in May 2023.

However, he was stripped of the crown last November ahead of his world title tilt against Jacob Smith for missing weight. 'The Iron Man' earned the unanimous decision victory , but he was ineligible to win back 26 pounds of flyweight Muay Thai gold.

Rodtang posted a strong contender for knockout of the year in March

Rodtang has produced some of the most memorable knockouts in ONE's long history, and he added another one to his list this past March at ONE 172.

Looking to close out the show with a bang inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, the 27-year-old starred in a much-anticipated flyweight kickboxing bout with hometown hero Takeru Segawa.

To many fans' surprise, Rodtang made short work of 'Natural Born Krusher', turning his lights out with a monstrous left hook in just 80 seconds.

