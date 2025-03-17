FREE FULL FIGHT: Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s thrilling kickboxing barnburner against Denis Puric in Bangkok

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is stepping out of his comfort zone for his next outing, strutting his stuff in kickboxing. However, one past bout serves as proof that he can excel under this ruleset.

This transpired when the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion slugged it out with Denis Puric in a 141.25-pound catchweight kickboxing tussle on the supporting card of ONE 167, which took place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, last June.

Watch the full fight below:

In that outing, the Thai megastar showcased a different dimension of his game, prioritizing and movement over the relentless forward pressure that has made him a fan favorite.

Despite the tacticial shift, the action remained intense. When Puric beckoned Rodtang to stand and trade late in the opening salvo, 'The Iron Man' accepted the invitation with open arms, hammering with explosive combinations to the delight of the crowd in attendance.

Puric attempted to gain an upper hand in the second round, drawing Rodtang in phonebooth exchanges. What followed was a chaotic sequence, with the Thai dropping heavy bombs on the body of his opponent. In response, the Canadian-Bosnian stalwart teed off with powerful hooks.

The third round followed a similar script, with Rodtang pressing forward and dictating the place. Though Puric found success by landing some shots here and there, the hometown favorite's advances proved to be overwhelming for 'The Bosnian Menace'.

In the end, Rodtang earned the nod of the judges by way of unanimous decision.

Rodtang takes on kickboxing guru Takeru at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon aims to add the biggest name yet to his list of kickboxing conquests.

He is to go one-on-one with former K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight, headlining ONE 172 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans can watch the blockbuster ONE 172 card live on pay-per-view through watch.onefc.com.

