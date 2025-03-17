WATCH: The heated build-up to Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa’s epic clash at Saitama Super Arena at ONE 172

This Sunday, March 23, Rodtang Jitmuangnon finally squares off against Takeru Segawa in a long-awaited showdown. Both men are booked to lock horns in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight, headlining the blockbuster card at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Watch the hype video package of the highly anticipated matchup below:

Originally slated to collide at ONE 165 in January 2024, the duel between these two striking titans was put on hold when Rodtang suffered a hand injury, forcing him to withdraw from the bout.

The unexpected twist paved the way for Takeru to challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship in a grueling five-round battle.

The Japanese superstar pushed the reigning champion to his limits, but Superlek held firm, retaining his crown via a hard-fough unanimous decision.

Takeru made an effort to make the Rodtang bout happen

For a moment, it seemed as if the dream encounter between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa had slipped away. However, the latter refused to let it fade just like that.

In September 2024, "The Natural Bone Krusher" stepped inside the ring at ONE Friday Fights 81, rallying back to score a dramatic second-round knockout at the expense of Thant Zin.

Sensing the perfect opportunity, Takeru seized the microphone and called out Rodtang, who just happened to be in attendace.

The electric faceoff the followed sent Lumpinee Stadium into a frenzy, reigniting hopes that the clash would finally turn into a reality.

When ONE Championship confirmed its return to Japan, the promotion dropped a bombshell that Rodtang and Takeru would serve as the centerpiece of its extravaganza at the Saitama Super Arena.

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

