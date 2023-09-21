FREE FULL FIGHT: Rodtang pieces up Tagir Khalilov in electrifying striking masterclass

Before you watch ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon face Superlek Kiatmoo9 this Friday at ONE Friday Fights 34, rewatch his electrifying kickboxing performance against Europe’s fastest-rising star Tagir Khalilov.

The Thai superstar has been the most dominant flyweight Muay Thai world champion in ONE Championship history. In a matter of a few years, ‘The Iron Man’ has mesmerized fans with his killer instincts inside the ring and his commitment to become the greatest pound-for-pound striker of all time.

Since fighting Russian rising star Tagir Khalilov in February 2021, Rodtang has become an even deadlier opponent to deal with.

They both put on a war from start to finish but the power imbalance was obvious from the start. Rodtang was truly a wrecking machine, marching forward with unrelenting pressure to keep his opponent in disarray.

Khalilov put on a great fight, countering shots with jabs and low-leg kicks. He was consistent throughout, albeit with very little damage, but scored points in the judges’ eyes to achieve a close split decision loss to Rodtang.

Indeed, it was a close match but Rodtang’s striking power had more sting behind his punches. Nevertheless, Khalilov left an impression on the champ which he will never forget.

Watch the FREE FULL Fight between Rodtang and Khalilov below:

The tradition of passing on respect after a fight will continue for Rodtang. On Friday, September 22, the Thai superstar will square off with good friend and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34, in defense of his flyweight Muay Thai crown.

It’s natural to feel inclined to take it easy on a friend but Rodtang and Superlek have both agreed that it will be business as usual. They both want a clean fight and stay within the boundaries of the Muay Thai rules.

Everyone expects this world title match to be a crazy standup fight. So, expect nothing but the best versions of themselves yet.

ONE Friday Fights 34 takes place live at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand this Friday at 8:30 am EDT via ONE Championship’s free YouTube channel.