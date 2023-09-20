Superlek doesn’t mind being the ‘underdog’ against Rodtang: “Let’s wait and see”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is not too concerned about being viewed as an underdog against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their long-awaited showdown this week. He is instead focusing on getting the job done come fight night.

‘The Kicking Machine', the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, will challenge Rodtang for his Muay Thai gold at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The showdown between the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world took a while to set up, but ONE Championship knew it was a match that had to happen for the fans and the Muay Thai community.

During the virtual press conference for ONE Friday Fights 34, Superlek said he is aware that some quarters do not see him as the favorite to win. For him, however, it does not matter what people say. He will just do what he has to do.

The 27-year-old Superlek said:

“It doesn’t really depend on what people think, whether I’m the underdog or not. But what really depends is what happens inside the ring, who’s going to win this time. Let’s wait and see.”

Watch the press conference here:

Superlek, the concurrent No. 1 flyweight Muay Thai contender, is seeking to become a two-sport ONE world champion at ONE Friday Fights 34. He is out to make it two title conquests this year after claiming the vacant flyweight kickboxing gold in January.

He was last in action in July, when he defeated Russian Tagir Khalilov by technical knockout in the second round of their catchweight Muay Thai clash.

For his part, Rodtang is seeking to make it a sixth successful title defense after becoming ONE flyweight Muay Thai king in August 2019.

‘The Iron Man’ knocked out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in his last fight in May at ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. The thunderous victory also earned him a hefty $100,000 performance bonus and introduced him to more American fans.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.