“Legendary warriors” - Superlek puts in the work with legendary Saenchai in preparation for Rodtang

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is in the final phase of his preparation for his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title showdown with defending world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Aside from his goal of beating and ending the dominant reign of ‘The Iron Man,’ ‘The Kicking Machine’ wants to become the newest member of the exclusive two-sport world champion club of Stamp Fairtex and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, who previously achieved the rare feat of winning the kickboxing world title and Muay Thai world title under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Before he steps inside the hallowed ring of Lumpinee, Superlek shared a glimpse of his preparation through ONE Championship’s Instagram account, where he was seen having a light sparring in the rain with none other than the Muay Thai living legend Saenchai. This was posted on September 15.

Superlek wants to use his seven-fight winning streak as momentum in this gigantic clash with Rodtang to finally determine who is the best flyweight Muay Thai fighter in the world. Fans and other athletes are also excited to see the fight go down, as some of them will even be watching the event live.

