“Muay Thai demands it” - Fans know they will witness history in Rodtang vs. Superlek mega-fight

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title showdown between defending world champion Rodtang and challenger Superlek Kiatmoo9 is one of the most anticipated Muay Thai bouts in ONE Championship history, as they will finally share the hallowed ring of the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 22 for ONE Friday Fights 34.

This meeting was supposed to happen in March 2023, but Rodtang suffered an injury before he could challenge Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, which is why this bout was made six months later. Both Rodtang and Superlek are close friends outside of fighting, but they also know that they need to give their 100% when they face each other on fight night.

In a recent ONE Championship Instagram post, they posted a quote from Rodtang, which reiterated that ‘The Kicking Machine’ and he will set aside their friendship in the upcoming clash to determine the best Muay Thai fighter in the flyweight division. The photo was captioned:

Upon posting, fans like @lamkinleft, @aiday_akunova, @natepete_1991, @juliovigoreauxesq, and @aumsivaa respected this statement by ‘The Iron Man' and showed their appreciation for the professionalism of the Thai superstars. Other positive comments also include good-luck greetings and injury-free preparation.

Whoever emerges as the winner in this gigantic match will surely boost their stock enormously. Rodtang wants to extend his reign in the division, while Superlek looks to halt this run and begin a new era in the flyweight division.