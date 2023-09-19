FREE FULL FIGHT: Rodtang wages war against Petchdam in thrilling Muay Thai world title defense

Since winning the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Jonathan Haggerty in August 2019, Rodtang has been wreaking havoc on the division and turning back contenders after contender to defend his world championship multiple times successfully. But the Thai sensation’s path to his unbeaten run in all his Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts under ONE Championship was not easy.

A solid proof of Rodtang’s hard course toward being the world champion is his third world title defense against Petchdam Petchyindee in July 2020 at ONE: No Surrender. Ahead of Rodtang’s upcoming world title defense against Superlek Kiatmoo9 on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, the promotion posted the epic showdown of Rodtang and Petchdam on their YouTube account.

It was ONE Championship’s first event since the pandemic hit, and Rodtang fighting in the headliner is just fitting for their return. Also, this was the third meeting between ‘The Iron Man’ and ‘The Baby Shark’ after splitting their two previous bouts outside the organization, and the two delivered an all-out war inside the ring.

Rodtang started slow in the opening phase of the bout as he analyzed how he could penetrate through Petchdam’s defense, which is why the challenger capitalized in the first round by landing several jabs. However, the defending champion quickly turned up the heat and pressed Petchdam backward by putting too much pressure on him with his patented combinations.

That vicious attack included ‘The Iron Man’s’ signature crisp boxing combination and powerful elbows and kicks. The defending champion also did a fantastic job of neutralizing Petchdam’s favorite left kick and taking away the distance and space to set it up. Rodtang also tested Petchdam’s chin a few times during the fight, especially in the third round when he landed a clean left hook down the pipe.

Despite the constant pressure and variety of combinations from the Jitmuangnon Gym representative, the match ended in a majority decision victory in his favor to retain the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title and end the rivalry with Petchdam. Rodtang aims to add Superlek to his list of victims to continue his reign in the division.

Rodtang’s world title defense against Superlek will take place inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.