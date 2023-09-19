Superlek says Rodtang is a fighter that ‘young fighters should look up to’

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 holds his upcoming opponent in very high regard.

The 27-year-old Thai superstar is close friends with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and recently revealed that they even played football together as kids.

While their upcoming showdown is for all the marbles, Superlek maintains it’s nothing personal, and that even the next generation of young fighters should look up to Rodtang as a role model.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superlek had nothing but praise for ‘The Iron Man’.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“In fact, I'm fairly close to him. Rodtang is such a nice guy. We used to play football together. He’s a humble and funny person. He is one of those fighters that young fighters should look up to.”

Superlek and Rodtang have exchanged nothing but pleasantries leading up to this highly anticipated fight. But all that respect is going out the window when the two finally stand face to face from each other in the ONE Championship ring.

Fans can count on that.

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and current No.1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to challenge his fellow countryman ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

The two do battle in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, which is set to be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.