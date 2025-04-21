FREE FULL FIGHT: Saemapetch unleashes pure venom in vengeful KO finish of Ritteweda in Singapore

Nearly three years ago, Saemapetch Fairtex took matters into his own hands when he pursued a revenge victory against an old tormentor.

This happened when Saemapetch had the chance to put his hands on Rittewada Petchyindee again in a bantamweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE 160, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in August 2022.

Watch the full fight uploaded on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel:

With Rittewada drawing first blood in their initial encounter by second-round technical knockout, Saemapetch ensured to give his Thai compatriot a dose of his own medicine.

At first, Rittewada seemed to be in control of the bout as he bombarded Saemapetch with his full range of offense in the opening salvo.

However, the unthinkable transpired in the second stanza. As Rittewada looked determined to end matters by throwing a wild right hook, Saemapetch countered with a picture-perfect straight left that connected flush on his rival's jaw.

The moment Rittewada collapsed to the canvas motionless, the referee quickly waved the match off, declaring Saemapetch the winner via knockout.

Saemapetch suits up for action at ONE Fight Night 31

Saemapetch will get a chance to once again feel the thrill of victory when he reports for duty on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

There, the Thai hard-hitter is penciled to lock horns with the highly touted Abdulla Dayakaev in a bantamweight Muay Thai encounter, set to air live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A win has been elusive to Saemapetch in his last two outings, and he seeks to arrest his losing skid at the expense of an up-and-comer who has made a stellar reputation on the weekly ONE Friday Fights series.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be broadcast for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

