Saemapetch-Abdulla Dayakaev bantamweight Muay Thai scrap headed to ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2

Expect fireworks when Russian slugger Abdulla Dayakaev and Saemapetch Fairtex throw down in a high-stakes bantamweight Muay Thai affair at ONE Fight Night 31.

Their three-round tie will join the promotion's next American primetime card, which emanates live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

A ONE mainstay, Saemapetch has put in stunning displays throughout his career, which includes 125 victories and a bucketload of knockouts. The Fairtex Training Center martial artist has positioned himself as a fan-favorite through his appetite for delivering one striking clinic after another.

He seeks victory No.10 in the world's largest martial arts organization and puts a cork to his two-match skid against Felipe Lobo and Nico Carrillo.

The former ONE world title challenger has plenty of tricks up his sleeve against Dayakaev's aggression, but one mistake is all it would take for Dayakaev to walk away with a stunning upset of the Fairtex man inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

The Russian phenom is ready to announce himself in the talent-jammed bantamweight Muay Thai division for the first time in American primetime. The 23-year-old has enjoyed six triumphs from seven fights since opening his promotional account in November 2023.

More impressively, the Team Mehdi Zatout standout has bagged four highlight-reel finishes against Alessio Malatesta, Sibmuen, Ongbak Fairtex, and Sevket Cerkez, proving that he too can shut out Saemapetch's lights out if all goes to plan.

With momentum on his side, Dayakaev is heavily favored to continue his fine form in ONE Championship, but with a man like Saemapetch standing across from him, it won't be a walk in the park.

Saemapetch Fairtex and other Muay Thai superstars ready to shine in Lumpinee on May 2

Saemapetch Fairtex and Abdulla Dayakaev are just a handful of Muay Thai maestros that will take to the global stage at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

At the top of the card, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama seeks to get his first win in the flyweight division in a rematch against in-form warrior Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Meanwhile, Liam Nolan returns after a brief retirement to lock horns alongside Spanish destroyer Nauzet Trujillo in a lightweight rematch.

Last but not least, Sean Climaco makes a quick turnaround in search of his second successive win in the promotion when he crosses paths with Azerbaijan's Akif Guluzada in a flyweight joust.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card for free.

