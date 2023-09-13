FREE FULL FIGHT: Smilla Sundell’s brutal destruction of Jackie Buntan to claim Muay Thai crown

Few martial artists can generate as much excitement in a Muay Thai fight more than 18-year-old Smilla Sundell.

The Swedish superstar will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time as she confidently strides across the ring to destroy her opponents.

On April 22, we witnessed Sundell’s lethal striking skills and unrelenting gas tank on full display against Filipino-American stalwart Jackie Buntan, when they squared off for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Watch the FULL FREE fight below:

Both women were evenly matched at the start of the bell.

Buntan, a powerhouse in her own right, had found some success with her combination work and quick lateral movements in the first few rounds. But Sundell’s fast jabs and sneaky right hand were finding their mark, inflicting significant damage over her opponent’s right eye by the end of the third round.

Entering the fourth, a large hematoma had made itself a home on Buntan’s hairline. Desperately trying for a finish, the Swedish striker continued swinging and targeting the head with brute force, relying on her speed, pressure, and accuracy to demoralize Buntan.

But to her credit, the Filipino-American standout held on to the end. Smilla Sundell was crowned the inaugural queen of Muay Thai by unanimous decision, making her the youngest person to win a world title.

Now, ‘The Hurricane’ returns again this year to defend her coveted world title for the second time against ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. They are expected to co-headline ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Keep an eye on Smilla Sundell this month. She seems primed for more violence.

All ONE Fight Night events are broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.