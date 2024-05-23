FREE FULL FIGHT: South Korean brawler Ok Rae Yoon scores historic upset over MMA legend Eddie Alvarez

In April 2021, Korean MMA star Ok Rae Yoon announced his grand arrival in ONE Champion with back-to-back wins in two consecutive weeks and swept his first two outings in the promotion.

At ONE on TNT III, Ok scored a unanimous decision win over former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Marat Gafurov, and shortly after, he victimized MMA icon Eddie Alvarez with the same result at ONE on TNT IV.

The full fight of that action-packed clash between the Korean and American MMA athletes was reposted by ONE Championship on their YouTube channel with the description:

"Before former lightweight MMA king Ok Rae Yoon welcomes undefeated pheno Alibeg Rasulov to ONE in a potential World Title eliminator match at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video, relive his battle with MMA icon Eddie Alvarez at ONE on TNT IV in 2021!"

The Team Mad representative's strategy throughout the match was to keep it on the feet to impose his striking superiority against 'The Underground King.' This paid off in the opening round after Ok landed a massive shot to send Alvarez crashing the mat.

Ok tried to finish the American legend with ground-and-pound strikes, but somehow Alvarez was able to survive and went to finish the bout. However, despite the gallant stand from the former UFC and Bellator champion, it was not enough to get him the victory, as the judges awarded the unanimous decision nod to the 33-year-old South Korean.

Ok Rae Yoon returns to action on ONE Fight Night 23 against Alibeg Rasulov

Following his bounce-back victory against Lowen Tynanes at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, where he scored a unanimous decision win to record his fourth triumph under the world's largest martial arts organization, Ok is scheduled to make a comeback on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23.

Ok is pitted against the promotional newcomer Alibeg Rasulov in the co-main event of the card. The winner of this crucial fight is likely to challenge the reigning ONE lightweight MMA world champion, Christian Lee.

ONE Fight Night 23 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on July 5.