FREE FULL FIGHT: Stamp delivers beatdown of gorgeous Alma Juniku in first defense of atomweight Muay Thai crown

Global superstar Stamp Fairtex has put on some fantastic fight performances in her young career in ONE Championship. But she crossed a major landmark in her fighting career when she successfully defended her atomweight Muay Thai crown for the first time.

Stamp was just 21 when she claimed the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship by decision against Janet Todd in February 2019. The hard-won battle had all the elements of a classic Muay Thai contest – violent, technical, and downright thrilling.

But the real litmus test came a few months later in Shanghai, China, when Stamp Fairtex faced 18-year-old Alma Juniku, a WBC and IPCC Muay Thai world champion, for her first world title defense.

The five-round battle didn’t disappoint. Both women went toe-to-toe for a stretch of 15 minutes with a barrage of knees, elbows, throws, and strikes. Stamp, for her part, had never fought with that much intensity or emotion than when she faced Juniku.

The Australian standout brought her A-game, relying on her clinch game and technical reach to find her way in. However, Stamp would not be bullied. She consistently delivered power behind her strikes, often finding the mark with great effect and precision, especially in the first few rounds.

Juniku, to her credit, could take a punch. She was unrelenting from the start as she looked for an emphatic finish. But she accrued a lot more damage than the champion as she tried to close the gap between them.

After a tough and very closely-contested battle, Stamp Fairtex retained her belt by unanimous decision to become the undisputed atomweight Muay Thai queen of the world.

Before the Thai superstar returns to the fray to fight for her third world championship title at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, watch her deliver one of the best performances of her career at ONE: Legendary Quest.

Watch the fight below: