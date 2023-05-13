Stamp Fairtex praised for breaking barriers in women’s Muay Thai in Thailand

Despite being only 25 years old, Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex has become a pioneer and a trailblazer for women in combat sports, specifically Muay Thai.

Stamp scored her 10th career win in mixed martial arts at ONE Fight Night 10, dispatching budding contender Alyse Anderson with an absolutely gut-wrenching liver kick in the second round that folded ‘Lil Savage’ like a lawn chair. The bout not only re-established Stamp Fairtex as one of the greatest strikers in the sport, but it also earned her an opportunity to compete against South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

Following Stamp’s success in the ‘Mile High City’ last week, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong shared some of the former two-division ONE world champion’s history and praised her for being a trailblazer in women’s Muay Thai:

“Stamp was dirt poor. She was living on less than a dollar per day. When she was a child, she got bullied and picked up Muay Thai. In Thailand, girls don’t do Muay Thai,” Sityodtong said at the ONE Fight Night 10 post-fight press event. “She really bucked a trend. They weren’t even allowed to compete, until recently, in major stadiums like Lumpinee and Rajadamnern. Only because of ONE Championship and Stamp, she became a superstar that the walls for women broke down in Thailand.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE has not yet announced when Stamp Fairtex will square off with Ham See Hee for 26 pounds of gold, but fans will no doubt tune in to see two of the best female fighters in the world meet in the middle of the circle.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

