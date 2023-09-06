FREE FULL FIGHT: Stamp Fairtex dominates in full-on banger against Alma Juniku in first world title defense

Before Stamp Fairtex attempts to make history by capturing her third ONE world title in as many sports, ONE Championship posted a throwback to an absolute banger between the Thai fan favorite and Australian striker Alma Juniku.

Stamp will step back into Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29 to headline an absolutely stacked night of fights that will put the biggest names in women’s combat sports at the forefront. In the main event of ONE Figt Night 14, Stamp will square off with South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world championship.

Before that, fight fans have been treated to a Stamp Fairtex classic courtesy of ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

“Ahead of three-sport megastar Stamp Fairtex’s highly anticipated ONE Interim Women's Atomweight MMA World Title tilt with South Korean sensation Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, relive her Muay Thai war with Australian ace Alma Juniku in 2019!”

Since making the move from Muay Thai to MMA, Stamp Fairtex has amassed an impressive 10-2 record, defeating some of the atomweight division’s most formidable foes, including Ritu Phogat, Jihin Radzuan, and Alyse Anderson. However, Stamp has never faced an opponent with as much experience as Ham Seo Hee.

‘Hamzzang’ is undefeated under the ONE Championship banner thus far. She has 34 career fights under her belt, making her one of the most tenured athletes in the women’s divisions. That experience will undoubtedly come in handy as she attempts to capture her first ONE world title.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.