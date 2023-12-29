FREE FULL FIGHT: Stamp Fairtex retains atomweight Muay Thai gold in dominant display against Aussie star Alma Juniku

ONE three-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex is undoubtedly one of the best female fighters this generation has ever seen. Not a lot of fighters - men or women - have won world titles in three different combat sports, making the Thai sensation a member of an elite group of individuals in history.

Stamp, who currently holds the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title, is a lethal combination of stellar Muay Thai striking and relentless grappling ability. Her aggressive attitude towards every fight, regardless if it stays standing or goes to the ground, is a perfect storm for anyone put in front of her.

If you want to witness her striking prowess, however, look no further than her 2019 Muay Thai banger against Alma Juniku. The bout was for Stamp Fairtex's ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Check out a video of the full fight:

Throughout the intense battle, Stamp applied an increasing level of aggression that eventually became too much to handle for the Aussie. The exchanges were largely initiated by Juniku but Stamp Fairtex landed the final blow.

Either that or the Thai superstar initiated her own combinations and landed the harder strikes. The two warrior queens kept the intensity until the final bell, with Stamp winning the bout via a unanimous decision.

Stamp Fairtex made history at ONE Fight Night 14 by becoming ONE's first-ever three-sport world champion

At ONE Fight Night 14 back in September, Stamp made history by defeating Ham Seo Hee to become only the second ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion. By doing so, the flamboyant Thai striker also became the promotion's first-ever three-sport world champion.

Originally scheduled for the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title, the night's main event fight was promoted to an undisputed world title bout. This came on the heels of long-time divisional ruler, Angela Lee, retiring and relinquishing the belt on the same night.

The evening was full of emotions as it was Lee herself - a woman who successfully defended the belt against Stamp a year prior - who put the strap on the new world champion's shoulder. It was quite an image of passing the torch.

Stamp Fairtex is the only athlete on the ONE Championship roster, past or present, to hold the promotion's Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA world titles.