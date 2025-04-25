FREE FULL FIGHT: Superbon arrives on the big stage in thrilling Bangkok barnburner vs. fellow Thai legend Sitthichai

When Superbon finally joined ONE Championship nearly five years ago, the highly sought-after Thai megastar needed no further validation in his very first outing — the hype surrounding him was absolutely justified.

The celebrated striker — who rose to prominence for his devastating head kicks — made his promotional debut against longtime rival and compatriot Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a featherweight kickboxing duel at ONE: No Surrender, held before a spectator-less crowd at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020.

Watch the full fight below:

Superbon and Sitthichai engaged in a gripping three-round battle of wills, delivering a striking showcase that kept fans watching at home on the edge of their seats.

The opening salvo was tightly contested, with both men exchanging their sharpest weapons in the center of the ring. Round two followed a similar script as the two continued to trade heavy artillery — unleashing thunderous kicks and rapid-fire combinations.

However, Superbon began to edge ahead, thanks to a higher work rate and more telling blows.

In the final stanza, the intensity reached new heights. Neither man backed down as they launched attacks from all angles, putting everything on the line in a dramatic finish.

Ultimately, it was Superbon who emerged victorious, sealing a hard-fought unanimous decision win and gaining the upper hand in his trilogy with Sitthichai.

Superbon may return to action very soon

Fans might not have to wait much longer to see Superbon, the fully recognized ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, back in action.

This comes after the world's largest martial arts organization crowned Masaaki Noiri as the interim divisional world titleholder after his three-round demolition of featherweight Muay Thai kingpin Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 this past March.

Superbon and Noiri are expected to face each other in a world title unification later this year.

