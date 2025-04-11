WATCH: Featherweight kickboxing king Superbon details his textbook set-up to land his trademark high kicks in tight pockets

There's no denying that Superbon's rise to superstardom in the world of striking arts has been bolstered by his devastating head kick — a weapon that has ended many of his bouts in astonishing fashion.
What many don't realize, however, is that his destructive move isn't just about power or precision — it's the product of a carefully executed setup.
ONE Championship recently posted a detailed breakdown video on Instagram, revealing the layers behind Superbon's signature strike.
Watch the clip below:
In the video, the Thai sensation demonstrates how he typically lures his opponent into throwing a punch. He then slips the attack and counters an uppercut, creating the perfect opening to unleash his feared head kick.
It can be recalled that Superbon somewhat used the same approach when he locked horns with Giorgio Petrosyan for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE: First Strike in October 2021.
Relive the scintillating finish of that matchup below:
After a measured opening round, the pace intensified in the second as Petrosyan pressed forward to close the distance. In the midst of fiery exchange, Superbon detonated a thunderous high kick, landing flush on the Italian-Armenian legend's chin to author a spectacular knockout victory.
Superbon may return to action very soon
It is most likely that Superbon will report for duty in the coming months to square off against Masaaki Noiri in a ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship unification bout.
Noiri captured the interim crown at ONE 172 this past March, pulling off the upset by thwarting divisional Muay Thai kingpin Tawanchai PK Saenchai by third-round technical knockout.
Superbon has been seen training as of late, and this could be a telltale sign that an encounter to determine the division's undisputed ruler may happen sooner rather than later.