WATCH: Featherweight kickboxing king Superbon shows how to land his sledgehammer of an elbow he used to stop Jo Nattawut

Although Superbon currently holds the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship, he may tend to overlook the fact that his roots lie in Muay Thai.

The Thai superstar reminded everyone of his proficiency in "the art of eight limbs" when he locked horns with compatriot 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in a featherweight Muay Thai encounter, which headlined ONE Friday Fights 81 in September 2024.

Check out the highlights of that matchup below:

Both men wasted no time as they exchanged kicks in the opening minutes of the clash, each testing the other's range. Nattawut soon surged forward with an aggressive flurry of punches, only to walk straight into a perfectly counter-elbow from Superbon.

Nattawut hesitated for a brief moment before collapsing to the canvas, clearly dazed and unable to continue.

The referee waved off the bout, declaring a stoppage at just 57 seconds into the first round.

Though the elbow was hard to spot in real-time, slow-motion replays revealed the sheer precision and brutality of the strike.

Recently, ONE Championship released a video of Superbon breaking down, step by step, how he set up and hammered the elbow that dropped Nattawut.

Watch the clip posted by the promotion on Instagram below:

Superbon expected to unify featherweight kickboxing belts against Masaaki Noiri later this year

Superbon knows who will be his next opponent when he suits up for action again under the ONE Championship banner.

It can be recalled that Masaaki Noiri captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title with a third-round technical knockout victory over divisional Muay Thai kingpin Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 this past March.

A world title unification showdown between Superbon and Noiri is anticipated to happen later this year to crown the undisputed kickboxing king at 155 pounds.

