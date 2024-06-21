Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 made his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut in February 2019 at the ONE: Clash of Legends card against Lao Chetra, which went down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The world's largest martial arts organization recently reposted the video of their full fight on their YouTube channel and wrote the description:

"Before ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek takes on Muay Thai powerhouse Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68, take a look at his masterful debut against Lao Chetra at ONE: CLASH OF LEGENDS in 2019!"

Since the opening bell, the speed difference between the two athletes has been visible, as Superlek was a quicker fighter than Lao. Because of this, the Thai megastar doubled down on pace and volume.

'The Kicking Machine' fulfilled his moniker and rained down multiple kicks against the Cambodian athlete. He targeted his head, body, and legs. Apart from the solid kicks, Superlek also unleashed several powerful punches and elbows that snapped Lao's head back repeatedly throughout the three-round match.

This dominant performance earned the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative a convincing unanimous decision victory from the judges and allowed him to announce his grand arrival under the ONE banner.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 preparing to fight Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28

Since his dream debut in ONE Championship, Superlek went on to win 12 of his next 13 bouts and eventually became the undisputed king of the flyweight kickboxing division.

Before his attempt to be the first two-division and two-sport world champion on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver, where he will challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight world title, the 28-year-old Thai will have to face fellow Thai Kongthoranee Sor Sommai on June 28.

The two striking stars will co-headline the ONE Friday Fights 68 card inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and Superlek aims to extend his winning streak to 10.

ONE Friday Fights 68 is available for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.

ONE 168: Denver, meanwhile, is ONE Championship's first live event in the United States this year and goes down at Ball Arena in Colorado.