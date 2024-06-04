Although known for his powerful leg kicks that gave birth to his moniker as 'The Kicking Machine', Superlek Kiatmoo9 also has other weapons in his arsenal. He intends to use them in his two upcoming fights later this month and in September.

In a recent video posted by ONE Championship on Instagram, Superlek was seen honing his knee strikes inside the gym, as the promotion wrote in the video's caption:

"Putting in the work 💪 Will Superlek come out on top when he faces Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68? Get your PPV to catch the action! 🔥 @superlek 789"

Trending

The 28-year-old Thai star was seen sharpening his knee strikes inside the clinch, which he intends to use against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai for their flyweight Muay Thai match at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28 inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be his first 'art of the eight limbs' fight since September 2023 when he defeated fellow Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon via unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 34.

ONE Friday Fights 68 is available for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 also booked to challenge Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver card on September 6

After his clash with Kongthoranee, the Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete will continue to prepare and train as he is also scheduled to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the ONE 168: Denver card.

Superlek not only wants to become the latest athlete in ONE Championship to become a two-sport world champion but also wants to prove that he is the current best pound-for-pound pure striker in the world.

Also, ONE 168: Denver will emanate from the Ball Arena in Colorado on September 6. Tickets for the event are now on sale on Ticketmaster.