In January 2023, with his impressive three-fight win streak, Superlek Kiatmoo9 was booked to fight Daniel Puertas for the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 6 in front of his home fans inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superlek eventually eked out a unanimous decision win, but it was a hard-fought victory because Puertas brought his A-game into the world title showdown.

The full fight of this match was recently reposted by ONE Championship on their YouTube channel, with the description:

"Ahead of Superlek's flyweight Muay Thai clash with Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68, watch "The Kicking Machine" vie for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title against Daniel Puertes at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video from 2023!"

It was a battle of two different approaches, with Superlek wanting to be the long-range fighter and fight on the outside, while Puertas was the close-range fighter through his constant movement forward.

'The Kicking Machine' targeted the Spanish's legs and kicks, but Puertas countered it with his punches. This constant pressure paid massive dividends to Puertas in the dying seconds of the second round, where he landed a solid punch that troubled the Thai star.

But the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative responded well in the following round by landing his own solid punch to back up the Ultimate Fight School athlete. This crucial juncture of the match helped Superlek pick up the victory, which was enough to secure the 26-pound golden belt.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 booked to fight Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Jonathan Haggerty in the next four months

It will be a busy four months for the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing king, as he is going to take on two tough opponents in his next two fights. First, Superlek is booked to face Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai fight on June 28 at ONE Friday Fights 68.

Then, three months later, he'll move up in the bantamweight division to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena in Colorado.

ONE Friday Fights 68 is available for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.