Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is ramping up his preparation for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title match with two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty in the co-main event of ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

The two striking masters will go head-to-head inside the Ball Arena in Colorado to determine possibly the best pound-for-pound striker in ONE Championship right now.

Before he throws hands with 'The General,' Superlek has given a preview of what to expect in the impending world championship fight through his training video. In a recent Instagram post by ONE Championship, he showcased his incredible accuracy and power on the pads.

The post was captioned by promotion with:

"THUNDEROUS 🦵🔥 Can "The Kicking Machine" outmatch Jonathan Haggerty and claim the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title as his own? 👑 @superlek789"

In the video, 'The Kicking Machine' lived up to his moniker by throwing 10 powerful leg kicks with enormous power behind them. He hopes to land one of those on fight night against the British superstar in an attempt to be a two-division and two-sport world champion.

Superlek to face Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai match before facing Jonathan Haggerty

Three months before challenging Haggerty for one of his 26-pound golden belts, Superlek is booked to face Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Friday Fights 68 that will emanate inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans showed concern for Superlek because Kongthoranee was a savage contender with a solid record of eight wins and one loss. But other fans are hyped to see him in action, regardless of his opponent.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6. Tickets for the event are now on sale on Ticketmaster.