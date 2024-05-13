WATCH: Superlek unloads a blinding 10-piece combination on Tagir Khalilov in wild Muay Thai brawl

The ability to throw a blitzing combination is one of the reasons why Superlek Kiatmoo9 is the reigning undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and is renowned as one of the best pure strikers on the planet today.

Superlek showcased this during his catchweight Muay Thai fight against Tagir Khalilov in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 12 in July 2023, which went down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In one of the sequences during the battle, 'The Kicking Machine' was able to piece up 'Samingpri' with a 10-strike combination, and this highlight was reposted by ONE Championship on their Instagram account recently.

They wrote the caption:

"Superlek always sets the stage on fire 🔥 Will "The Kicking Machine" leave ONE 168: Denver as the new ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion? @superlek789"

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative unleashed a head kick, a one-two, elbow, leg kick, a left hook, leg kick, left hook, knee, and elbow combination that added more damage to the Russian contender.

This small juncture during the match was only part of the overall dominance of Superlek throughout the match that awarded him the decision win over Khalilov.

Danial Williams says that both Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty will hunt for finish in their ONE 168: Denver showdown

On September 6, two of the current best strikers on the planet will cross paths once more, as the world's largest martial arts organization booked the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title match between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek in one of the world title fights ONE 168: Denver inside the Ball Arena in Colorado.

According to three-sport strawweight contender Danial Williams, he expects both world champions to go for the finish against each other to prove that they are the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world right now.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6. Tickets for the event are now on sale at TicketMaster.