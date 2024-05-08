"They're both going to be hungry for a stoppage" - Danial Williams expects Superlek and Haggerty to hunt for the finish in Denver

Three-sport menace Danial Williams has a very interesting prediction for the upcoming ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title showdown between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The pair will meet in the co-main event of ONE 168: Denver on September 6 inside the Ball Arena.

Danial Williams thinks that both the striking superstars will go all in and look for a stoppage win to cement their status as the current best pure striker in combat sports today.

'Mini T' shared this take in his most recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, as he said:

"For sure, there's gonna be a lot of hype surrounding the fight. So I feel like they're both going to be hungry for a stoppage. Some people are saying Haggerty can do it, some know Superlek could end the night with a quick knockout."

This impending match between Haggerty and Superlek will be their second meeting, and the former wants to avenge his loss in 2018 via a doctor's stoppage. The latter, meanwhile, looks to repeat that mastery over him in an effort to become a two-division world champion.

Danial Williams claims that Haggerty and Superlek are eager to prove a point

Danial Williams also stated that 'The General' and 'The Kicking Machine' are eager to prove a point, and that will be fully witnessed once the match starts. Currently, they are carrying their respective win streaks: six for Haggerty and nine for Superlek.

Due to the recent forms that they displayed during their previous matches, the 30-year-old contender, who represents Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA, is having a hard time picking a clear winner between the two world champions.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6.

