Danial Williams believes Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek will be out "to prove a point" at ONE 168: Denver

Three-sport athlete 'Mini T' Danial Williams feels that the upcoming ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title showdown between defending world champion Jonathan Haggerty and challenger Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168 on Sept. 6 will be more than just for the 26-pound golden belt.

Danial Williams explained this thought in his most recent catch-up with Sportskeeda MMA, where he said that both superstars are eager to settle the debate on who's the current best striker in the world today.

'Mini T' said:

"They both will head into this one eager to prove a point, and I think we'll see that when their match takes off."

Haggerty and Superlek are both reigning as world champions in their respective divisions, with winning streaks to boot, which is why this match could determine the top fighter in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Furthermore, this will be the second meeting of the two superstars after their first bout in 2018 outside of ONE Championship. Superlek took the win in that encounter via a doctor's stoppage.

The Knowlesy Academy representative is coming off a third-round TKO finish of Felipe Lobo in February 2024 at ONE Fight Night 19, while the Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete is fresh off his win against Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 last January.

Danial Williams looking forward to watching Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek

Danial Williams is very excited to see both world champions slug it out inside the ring because he believes it will be a banger. According to him, it will be a crazy fight as they are two high-level athletes, and picking a clear winner is a tough choice to make.

Currently, Haggerty and Superlek are on a hot stretch, with 'The General' riding a six-fight streak and 'The Kicking Machine' with nine of his own, which makes this gigantic clash more exciting.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on Sept. 6. Tickets for the event are now on sale at TicketMaster.