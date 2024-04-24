Jonathan Haggerty says desire to improve hasn't stopped just because he's a two-sport king: "Always leveling up"

Oftentimes, an athlete who has reached the pinnacle of success will stall and be satisfied with his or her accomplishment. However, that is not the case for Jonathan Haggerty.

The reigning two-sport world champion always makes sure to improve and further sharpen his combat sports skills in every facet, and that speaks volumes about the success he enjoys today.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The General' shared:

"I'm always leveling up, improving. If I'm not, then what am I doing? I got the best coach in the world, and the best team in the world."

Haggerty's six-fight win streak is solid evidence of this constant improvement, as he defeated the likes of Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, Vladimir Kuzmin, Nong-O Hama, Fabricio Andrade, and Felipe Lobo.

This was also the stretch where the Knowlesy Academy representative accomplished the rare feat of holding two world titles in two different sports simultaneously.

Jonathan Haggerty to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek at ONE 168: Denver

Jonathan Haggerty is set to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title for the second time as he takes on the challenge of Superlek Kiatmoo9 on September 6 in one of two epic world title contests on the ONE 168: Denver card inside the Ball Arena in Colorado.

The British combat superstar is not only looking to successfully defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt but also even his head-to-head score against Superlek, who defeated him in 2018 during their first meeting outside of ONE Championship.

Their first meeting was stopped in favor of the Thai star due to the massive cut on Haggerty's face that forced the doctor to stop the match in favor of Superlek.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6. Also, tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public starting on April 24 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.