“Everyone thinks they're going to go to the body” – Jonathan Haggerty foiled Felipe Lobo’s game plan to go to the midsection

Reigning two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty has successfully defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against third-ranked contender Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Haggerty entertained the fans inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, by stopping Lobo at 45 seconds of the third round via knockout to fend off his tough challenge and continue his reign as the division’s undisputed king.

This victory, though, didn’t come easy for him because he needed to endure a first-round standing eight-count from the referee after failing to answer the barrage of punches from ‘Demolition Man'.

But ‘The General’ brushed off that knockdown in the opening round and claimed that there wasn’t enough power behind it to put him down the canvas completely. Haggerty revealed this during his post-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA.

Haggerty said:

“The only person who has ever dropped me is Rodtang with a body shot. Everyone thinks they're going to go to the body but look what happens they go to the body, they get knocked out.”

The London native referred to his opponent’s plan of ripping off a page from Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s success in attacking his body during their fights, which had success in beating him.

However, the Knowlesy Academy representative has already learned his lesson and now vows to make anyone pay if they decide to go on that route when facing him inside the ring.

Jonathan Haggerty says that Felipe Lobo’s beating should have been a lot worse

During the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Haggerty claimed that the drubbing he gave Lobo should have been a lot worse if he had been 100 percent during their fight.

The 27-year-old British striker admitted that he was not in tip-top form due to a recent tragedy he faced.

Haggerty shared that he recently lost his uncle, which affected his mental state and overall performance during the match. Despite this unfortunate event, he was still able to pull off a highlight-reel knockout finish.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 19 via the free event replay.