“It should be a lot worse” – Jonathan Haggerty confident he’d fare better against Felipe Lobo at 100 percent

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty has successfully defended his world title against the tough challenge of third-ranked contender Felipe Lobo in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 19.

Haggerty scored a come-from-behind victory inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this past weekend, where he was forced to sit down in the opening round of their championship clash with a flurry of punches.

However, he was able to recover and return the favor in the second round, flooring ‘The Demolition Man’ with a left-hand punch.

With momentum on his side, the London native finished the job in 45 seconds of the third round by knocking Felipe out to officially retain his 26-pound golden belt.

The two-sport world champion shared that he recently lost his uncle in the lead-up to the match, which affected his performance during the fight, especially in the mental aspect, and he wants to prove that he could have done a better job against his Brazilian foe by offering a rematch.

Haggerty disclosed this during his interview with Sportskeeda MMA by saying:

“He done what he had to do. He came to fight. He came to win. But obviously, 100 percent if he wants to fight again and I'm 100 percent, it should be a lot worse.”

Even without him being at 100 percent form, Jonathan Haggerty was able to push through but was far from his fantastic knockouts of Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade. This triumph over Lobo has improved his ONE Championship record to eight wins and two losses and stretched his win streak to six.

Jonathan Haggerty receives another $50,000 performance bonus with his latest win

The Knowlesy Academy representative not only added another victim to his hit list but was also US$50,000 richer after being one of the recipients of the performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

It was his third straight bonus from the promotion’s boss as he joined the Saemapetch Fairtex, Martyna Kierczynska, and Thongpoon PK Saenchai as the best performers from the stacked card.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 19 via the free event replay.