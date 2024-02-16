“He’s going to get stopped” – Jonathan Haggerty certain he’d take out Felipe Lobo inside the distance

Reigning two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty has reiterated that he will have another spectacular stoppage win in his upcoming fight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Haggerty is set to take on the challenge of No.3-ranked divisional contenderf Felipe Lobo in front of the ecstatic crowd at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a brief interview on Sportskeeda MMA’s YouTube channel, ‘The General’ has forecasted that he will not need the judges’ scorecards to retain his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title because he will stop ‘Demolition Man.’

The British sensation confidently stated:

“He’s going to get stopped. It's going to be a great fight, you know. He's a great opposition, there's a lot of things we got to look out for in this game, plans and that, but we're confident we're going to get the stoppage like always.”

The athlete, who primarily trains at Knowlesy Academy, wants to score back-to-back finishes from the two teammates, as he previously knocked out Fabricio Andrade via second-round knockout in November 2023.

This time, he wants Lobo to be added to his highlight reel and successfully defend his 26-pound golden belt, which he failed to do when he was the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion because Rodtang Jitmuangnon immediately dethroned him during his first defense.

Jonathan Haggerty reveals that Fabricio Andrade is still talking smack about him via social media

Despite dominating him during their champion-versus-champion clash last year, Haggerty has revealed that Andrade is not done with the trash-talking against him through social media and claiming that he has no knockout power.

Fortunately for the 26-year-old London native, he doesn’t need to talk back with the same antics because he was able to knock out the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion to join the elite club of athletes who won two world titles in two different sports.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.