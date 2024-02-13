“I just have to laugh it off” – Jonathan Haggerty cheesed off by constant Fabricio Andrade swipes on social media

Reigning two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty finds the taunting of ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade funny, as the latter is still constantly targeting him on social media.

Haggerty shared that he and Andrade are still going back and forth on social media even after their champion-versus-champion clash occurred last November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16, and one particular jab from ‘Wonder Boy’ always gets him to chuckle.

‘The General’ shared this in a recent ONE Championship interview and stated:

“We've been going back and forth still to this day on social media, and he's still telling me you have no power. So I just have to laugh it off.”

The British superstar has all the right to laugh about those comments from his bitter rival because he knocked him out in their showdown inside the packed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both fighters fought for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, and Haggerty had the last laugh by stopping Andrade. It was the Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai representative’s first defeat under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Meanwhile, the Knowlesy Academy athlete made history by joining the elite group of fighters in ONE Championship to become a two-sport world champion and improving his promotional record to seven wins and two losses.

Jonathan Haggerty will defend his prized possession vs Andrade’s teammate

On February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19, Haggerty will have the chance to beat Andrade’s teammate and compatriot, Felipe Lobo, as he puts his bantamweight Muay Thai gold on the line in the same venue where he succeeded in two world title assignments last year.

It marks Haggerty’s first world title defense since winning the 26-pound golden belt in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9 against former world champion Nong-O Hama.

The 26-year-old wants to successfully defend his world title this time after failing to do so when he was the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live in U.S. primetime and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America this Friday, February 16.