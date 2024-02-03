WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty cements legend killer status with stunning knockout of Thai icon Nong-O Hama

The crowning moment of Jonathan Haggerty as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion against Nong-O Hama in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9 was one of the biggest upsets in the promotion in 2023.

Haggerty was coming in as a massive underdog against the previously unbeaten world champion, but he defied the odds stacked against him to score a first-round knockout, making him the new king of the division.

This incredible sequence was reposted by ONE Championship on their Instagram recently, and they captured the post with:

“Jaw-dropping moment 😱 Whose punches pack more power: Jonathan Haggerty or Felipe Lobo? 💥 @jhaggerty_⁠⁠”

In the clip, ‘The General’ was seen bombarding the Thai legend with punches and elbows until he eventually ended the match with a lethal right-hand punch, which sent the 37-year-old Thai crashing down the canvas.

It was Nong-O’s first-ever loss under the world's largest martial arts organization after a dominant 10-fight win streak that saw him become the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and fend off challenges from various top contenders.

Meanwhile, it was the British superstar’s sixth victory in the promotion and was the second world title he won, as he formerly held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title by beating the iconic Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in May 2019.

After this triumph against the Evolve MMA representative, Haggerty added the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title to his collection by stopping ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade via second-round knockout in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16 during their champion-versus-champion showdown.

Jonathan Haggerty to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

The status as a two-sport world champion wasn’t the only thing that Haggerty took home when he defeated ‘Wonder Boy’ in his previous fight; he also picked up a new challenger as Felipe Lobo, Andrade’s teammate, confronted him after his victory.

Both exchanged heated words until their coaches separated them. Their animosity against each other will be officially resolved inside the ring as Haggerty defends his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.