WATCH: How two-sport world champ Jonathan Haggerty sharpens his core ahead of ONE Fight Night 19

One of the secrets to the success of reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has finally been revealed on social media.

In a recent post by ONE Championship on Instagram, Haggerty was seen receiving multiple punches to the body from his girlfriend, Kenzie Draper, while he was hanging. The promotion captioned the short clip, saying:

“Those were personal 😂 Will the two-division king remain on TOP when he defends the bantamweight Muay Thai throne against Felipe Lobo on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 on @primevideo? 🏆 @jhaggerty_”

As seen in the video, the two-sport world champion challenged his girlfriend to punch him on the core while in training to help him prepare for his upcoming world defense against third-ranked divisional contender Lobo.

‘The General’ figured in a heated verbal altercation with the Brazilian after Haggerty knocked out his teammate and ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade during their champion-versus-champion main event showdown at ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023.

Three months after that encounter inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, they will finally settle their differences formally in a fight as they will be headlining the ONE Fight Night 19 card at the same iconic venue.

Jonathan Haggerty defends his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title for the first time

The Knowlesy Academy representative officially became the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king in April 2023 after scoring a gigantic first-round knockout upset over the legendary Nong-O Hama in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 9. Since then, he has been able to add the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title to his resume.

Now, Haggerty will attempt to successfully defend his Muay Thai world title for the first time and turn back the challenge from the ‘Demolition Man.’

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.