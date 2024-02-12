“He’ll be getting stopped again” – Jonathan Haggerty believes his big-fight experience will be key in stopping Felipe Lobo

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty thinks that he has a massive advantage against his upcoming challenger Felipe Lobo in their championship match at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 – his experience.

Haggerty pointed this out in his most recent interview with ONE Championship before they headline the loaded card inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to him, his multiple main event features have helped him shine on the biggest stage.

‘The General’ said:

“I've had some experience now with being the main event. I've been the main event a few times Now, five-round fights, the hype, everything about it. I thrive off of that. I prefer to be the main event, the top fight.”

The two-sport world champion also doesn’t buy the excuse from 'The Demolition Man’ from his first world title fight against Nong-O Hama, which he lost via third-round knockout, and vowed to repeat that result by stopping him once more:

“When he was fighting against Nong-O. He says he had about three weeks of preparation, but who knows? You do your best when you get in there. He’s done his best and he got stopped and he'll be getting stopped again.”

Jonathan Haggerty plans to add Felipe Lobo to his rapidly increasing hit list

Since moving up to the bantamweight division, Haggerty has been addressing a fight with Lobo by calling him out.

He once again did it in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16, when he went straight to his face after beating his teammate Fabricio Andrade.

The British superstar will finally have the opportunity to add the Brazilian athlete to the list of his victims, fending off his challenge and preventing a revenge win for Andrade, whom he knocked out in the second round of their champion-versus-champion showdown.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free in U.S. primetime to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.