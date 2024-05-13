WATCH: Flyweight kickboxing king Superlek takes 6-foot-4 phenom Nabil Anane to school in Muay Thai clinic at Lumpinee

Current ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek Kiatmoo9, is undoubtedly one of the best strikers, pound-for-pound, in all of combat sports today.

He proved this during his flyweight Muay Thai showdown with the 6-foot-4 phenom Nabil Anane in the ONE Friday Fights 22 card, which went down in June 2023 inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The promotion recently published the 'The Kicking Machine's' demolition job against the 20-year-old phenom, and in the caption, they wrote:

"Height is just a number 😎 Can Superlek claim the bantamweight Muay Thai throne against Jonathan Haggerty on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver? 🏆 @superlek789"

In the video, Superlek was seen using his incredible power to chop down the towering Algerian-Thai athlete in the opening round of their match. He targeted Nabil's body and landed a picture-perfect punch to his liver, which instantly folded him down to the mat.

That strike was also the cause of the stoppage victory, as the Team Mehdi Zatout representative failed to answer the count from the referee.

Superlek wants to repeat against Jonathan Haggerty and become a two-sport world champion

On September 6, Superlek is aiming to become a two-sport and two-division world champion when he challenges reigning two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

The two striking maestros will headline the loaded ONE 168: Denver card inside the Ball Arena in Colorado. This will be the second meeting between the Thai star and the British sensation, because, in 2018, Superlek already scored a victory over 'The General.'

It was outside ONE Championship, and the fight was called off by the doctor due to the nasty cut on Haggerty's face.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6. Tickets for the event are now on sale at TicketMaster.