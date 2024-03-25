After seemingly sweeping and beating the top names in the flyweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions, reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is eyeing a move up in the higher weight class to prove that he is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the striking arts.

In his recent interview with JSL Global Media, Superlek stated that he is willing to fight in the heavier divisions and test his mettle against them, as he said:

"Yes, I want to continue fighting in kickboxing and Muay Thai. And if possible, I want to fight in a heavier division. I want to prove my skills with them."

If this planned move by the 28-year-old Thai sensation materializes, fans could see a gigantic battle between him and reigning two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty, who currently holds the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

'The Kicking Machine' is on a nine-fight win streak that dates back to May 2022. His most recent victory came against the Japanese star Takeru Segawa, whom he defeated via a masterful unanimous decision on January 28 in the headliner of ONE 165, which went down inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Other notable fighters on Superlek's hit list under the world's largest martial arts organization were Panpayak Jitmuangnon (twice), Fahdi Khaled, Danial Williams, Tagir Khalilov, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 reiterates that a move to bantamweight would be a good challenge for him

Following his incredible performance against Takeru, Superlek was immediately asked in the post-fight interview if he plans to be featured in a mega fight with Jonathan Haggerty in a champion-versus-champion showdown, and although he didn't call out anyone, he is certain that it would be a great challenge for him.

Fans were also left in awe of the Thai's toughness after he survived the barrage of punches that he received from Takeru during their fight. The Thai superstar got into trouble in the final minute of the third round when he got caught with a powerful body punch that froze him.

Fortunately for him, he made it out of the round and eventually got the victory to retain his 26-pound golden belt.