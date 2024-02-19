“That would be a good challenge” – Superlek says bantamweight move would be a good test for his career

After watching the successful defense of Jonathan Haggerty’s ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title ringside this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 19 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Superlek Kiatmoo9 has finally made his intentions clear of fighting him again.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion witnessed an incredible fight between Haggerty and Felipe Lobo, which saw three knockdowns in the fight but was eventually won by ‘The General’ with a third-round knockout of ‘Demolition Man.’

In his interview with Sportskeeda MMA’s YouTube channel after the event, Superlek confirmed that he wants to move up in weight to challenge his former rival and declared that it would be a big test for him.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym star said:

“Well you know the answer [on who I want next] but I'd just like to clarify that it's not that I have like any specific target. I just really want to have a nice challenge to myself, to my career, so you know moving up to bantamweight, that would be a good challenge.”

‘The Kicking Machine’ previously defeated Haggerty in 2018 via second-round TKO stoppage due to the cut he suffered during the match at YOKKAO 31 & 32. But since then, both have found their way under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Haggerty made his ONE Championship debut in January 2019, and the Thai striker immediately followed a month later in February of the same year.

It will be an exciting match if the promotion books it later this year since both are currently at the peak of their professional careers as world champions.

Superlek currently rides a nine-fight win streak with back-to-back wins over Rodtang and Takeru

The 28-year-old Thai megastar is fresh off a unanimous decision victory against Japanese superstar and former three-division K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 165, which went down inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on January 28.

Before this latest triumph, Superlek had already defeated the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Tagir Khalilov, Nabil Anane, Danial Williams, Daniel Puertas, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, Walter Goncalves, and Taiki Naito to string up a nine-fight win streak.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 19 via the free event replay.