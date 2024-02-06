“I will try my best” – Superlek says he’ll lay it all on the line to knock Takeru out in a dream rematch

Over a week after successfully defending his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title against a tough challenge from Takeru Segawa, Superlek Kiatmoo9 is already plotting his plan for a potential rematch with the Japanese sensation.

Superlek carved out a unanimous decision victory inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, where he lived up to his moniker as ‘The Kicking Machine'.

Across five rounds in the main event of ONE 165, the Thai superstar was on the attack and that approach allowed him to extend his win streak to nine, thus adding another high-profile name to his hit list.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative shared that he is very much open to having a rematch with ‘The Natural Born Crusher'.

But he made a bold statement about the outcome of that future second meeting. The 28-year-old Thai superstar said:

“I would say that I want to [knock Takeru out in a rematch]. But as you can see, he’s very tough from this fight. Like I did try, though. I did try to knock him out in this fight too. It’s the same with everyone.

“I did try in the fourth round to knock him out. I saw he was hurt. But in the third round, he hurt me. But in the fourth round, I could feel it having less power. But for the next time, I feel I will try my best.”

See the full interview below:

This latest triumph has improved Superlek’s ONE Championship record to 13 wins and only one loss, cementing his status as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet today.

Superlek showed incredible heart and championship experience during Takeru fight

Superlek not only showed that he is one of the best striking maestros in the world, but he also showcased the incredible heart of a champion by surviving the third-round onslaught of Takeru during their super showdown, where he was put in real trouble.

Takeru caught Superlek with a powerful punch to the body, which stunned him and made him vulnerable.

Although the former three-division K1 champion bombarded the defending world champion with vicious combinations, Superlek survived and made it out of the round before making it one-way traffic in the championship stanzas.

The ONE 165 replay is available for the global fanbase at watch.onefc.com.