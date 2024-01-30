“Gorgeous performance” - Fans bow to Superlek’s incredible display in world title win against Takeru

Superlek Kiatmoo9 proved that he is the undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion after unanimously beating his latest challenger, Takeru Segawa, in the main event of ONE 165 this past weekend inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

ONE Championship posted the official announcement of Superlek’s victory on Instagram and wrote the caption for the post:

“AND STILL 👑 Superlek retains the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title in a thriller against Takeru! @superlek789”

‘The Kicking Machine’ fulfilled his fight nickname and kicked his way into victory by torching the former three-division K-1 world champion with his powerful leg kicks that were delivered in a variety of ways. Superlek chopped down Takeru like a tree with his technical approach of leg kicks, front kicks, and roundhouse kicks to keep him at bay for the majority of the match.

Because of this majestic performance from the Thai superstar, he left fans in awe and received positive comments, as platform users @sam_serran0, @I_marsh9, @polishpeter88, @ktjun89, @lil_yach69, and @salandob6 praised him by commenting on the post:

“Terrific fight. What a gorgeous performance by Superlek. And what an amazing show of heart by Takeru🙌🔥”

“He wins. And clean win. Takeru only won round 3. Superlek Beats his leg throughout 5 rounds and knee as well. Those are scored that Takeru can’t defend.”

“Respect to Takeru for finishing the fight on that leg👏👏”

“Those who said Takeru was robbed clearly didn’t watch the match or don’t know watch the fight. Clearly Superlek won fair and square. The only time where Takeru had the chance it was round 3. Nevertheless, it was an exciting fight and the best fight of the night. Congrats to @superlek789 for retaining the title and I wish @k1takeru to come back stronger ! ”

“Takeru did much better than I thought he was gonna do, can’t believe Superlek made it thru those body shots but Superlek is on 🔥 right now man”

“Superlek outsmarted Takeru on managing the distance.”

This latest victory from the 28-year-old Thai superstar has further improved his ONE Championship record to 13 wins and one loss, thus chalking up his ninth straight victory, which dates back to May 2022.

Superlek showed immense durability, championship experience, and received a $50K bonus

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative not only presented his full arsenal on offense but also showed that he has tremendous heart and durability by weathering the storm from Takeru, especially in the third round, where he survived the onslaught to avoid being knocked down or being finished.

Because of the overall performance that silenced the whole Ariake Arena when he was officially announced as the winner, Superlek was one of the six recipients of the performance bonus of $50,000 from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.